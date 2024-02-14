Theo Maassen is working on a six-part docuseries about Germany. The comedian and television maker travels through the country of our eastern neighbors to investigate in a humorous way why they trump the Netherlands in several areas, such as playing football, brewing beer and building cars.
Dennis Jansen
Latest update:
19:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Theo #Maassen #working #humorous #docuseries #Germany #Der #Theo
Leave a Reply