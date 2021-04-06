Milan is not living its best moment. The Rossoneri have collected just 11 points in the last eight days and have gone from the fight for the scudetto with Inter to the goal of sealing the pass to the Champions League, something expected for eight years. The Pioli group is taking its toll on an accumulated fatigue since the middle of September, when it opened its course for the Europa League preview. Starting earlier was an advantage at the beginning of the season, but now the physical wear is beginning to show, especially in his most used men. One of them is Theo.

The full-back, who, as he told AS, is very happy at the Rossonero club, where he hopes to stay “forever”, starred in a bad pass that cost the draw with Sampdoria last Saturday, and today ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ analyzed his performance.

With six assists and five goals in 37 games, his contribution has also been outstanding this season, especially when attacking. “When he attacks, Theo is a train that you can only hold on to,” explained the pink newspaper, revealing a piece of information that confirms it. The former Madrid player has received 63 fouls in 25 appearances, more than anyone else at Milan, “as if he were a forward or a midfielder.” His only problem is being defense.

Pioli worked very well with him for the job without possession, but the Frenchman’s missteps often cost dearly. It happened with Juve, Bologna, Naples, Spezia and Spal: “Theo must improve at that, increasing his concentration during every second of the 90 minutes.” ‘La Gazzetta’, like everyone else in Italy, continues to consider his signing “a bargain that Maldini got”, but, at 23 years old, “Theo’s growth must now continue“Especially if you want to convince Deschamps to get the long-awaited call …