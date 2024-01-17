Theo Hernandez, Zoe Cristofoli's neckline as spectacular as the AC Milan-Roma goal

Theo Hernandez and Zoe Cristofoli… goal duo: from Milan-Roma to the breathtaking neckline, two signature goals

Theo Hernandez, spectacular goal in Milan-Roma

Theo Hernandez made the San Siro explode: the goal that made it 3-1 for Milan-Roma was spectacular: a fireball under the crossbar, unstoppable for the Giallorossi goalkeeper and born from a backheel assist provided by Olivier Giroud (on the night that consecrated the genius of Yacine Adli in the middle of the pitch).

The Rossoneri star returned to his role as left back in the postponement of the championship, after many games played as a central defender due to the injury emergency (among other things, impressing everyone, he grew game after game in a new role for him).

Zoe Cristofoli, spectacular neckline

From Theo Hernandez who makes the Rossoneri hearts beat faster, to his partner Zoe Cristofoli which in recent days has made followers dream with a breathtaking neckline. More beautiful than ever.

“Captain”, a fan had written to her commenting on a post, with one red and one black heart to recall the colors of Milan.

Look at Zoe Cristofoli's photos in the gallery

Subscribe to the newsletter

