Theo Hernandez and Giroud are back: Milan-Roma

Theo Hernandez is back at Milanello. And with him also Olivier Giroud. Protagonists of a great World Cup in Qatar with the France shirt, despite the final defeat against Argentina, the left-back and the attacker returned to the home of AC Milan according to Sky Sports 24.

The two begin the work program in view of the return to the field with the Rossoneri shirt. It will stand at Stefano Pioli decide whether to immediately put them back into the fray since the resumption of Serie A on 4 January on the pitch Salernitana or preserve them for the big challenge on Sunday 8 at San Siro (8.45 pm) against the Rome by Mourinho. On the left hypothesis He danced Tourè, Dest or Pobega, while in front Rebic or De Ketelaere false news in case of turnover (also waiting for Origi to recover from his recent injury).

Theo Hernandez best left back in the world

Theo Hernandez meanwhile closes an extraordinary year, in addition to the joy of the Scudetto won with Milan, his presence in the top-11 of the year: In fact, the Equipe has included him in the 2022 super team in recent daysimplicitly electing him best left back in the world.

Theo Hernandez-Zoe Cristofoli, dream Bahamas

The return of Theo Hernandez to the Milan arrives after a short and well-deserved family vacation with his Zoë Cristofoli and the little one Theo Junior. Relax at Bahamas between sun, sea, close contacts with dolphins, diving, kisses and moments of tenderness. The companion of the Rossoneri champion recounted some unforgettable moments of their holidays on the Instagram page between posts and stories (see photo in the gallery).

