Milan-Fiorentina 1-0, Theo Hernandez decides it on a penalty

A bandaged AC Milan suffers but wins narrowly at San Siro against a Fiorentina who are dangerous but not very concrete at times. The match was decided by a penalty from Hernandez, converted just moments before the break. Milan takes home three golden points which puts them back in third place at 26. Fiorentina, however, remains in sixth position with 20 points.

After an unspectacular start, the first chance of the match came in the 23rd minute and it was for the Rossoneri when Pulisic picked up the ball and went to shoot from the edge, but Terracciano lifted it for a corner. In the 40th minute Calabria loses the ball and Duncan widens on the right for Gonzalez who shoots with his left foot, but the ball goes just wide. Three minutes later, the home team’s captain made an insidious cross from the right which Terracciano deflected onto a teammate and the ball ended up in a corner. Pulisic appears from the corner and passes it to the center for Pobega, who heads it to the near post but finds Terracciano ready to make a great diving save. Pioli’s men closed in a crescendo and at the start of injury time they earned a penalty with Hernandez, who was brought down in the area by Parisi while he was flying towards the goal.

The Frenchman himself appears from the spot, displacing the goalkeeper and making it 1-0.

At the start of the second half, the local defense was caught unprepared and Gonzalez flew centrally, widening wide for Beltran who did not stop the ball well, finding Maignan ready to neutralize the opportunity coming out low. The Viola team came close to equalizing in the 17th minute, when Gonzalez went for a cross shot from the right, finding a fortuitous deflection from Tomori who sent the ball to the post. On the half hour it was Jovic who sensationally failed to make it 2-0 when, all alone in front of Terracciano, he allowed himself to be hypnotized by the goalkeeper. In the 38th minute baby Camarda makes his debutwho at 15 years and 8 months becomes the youngest debutant in the history of Serie A. Upon entering the pitch the young Rossoneri striker was greeted by the roar of San Siro and a chorus in his honor from the AC Milan club. In the final minutes, the Tuscans go on the attack and Lopez comes close to making it 1-1 with a nice left-footed shot from the edge that grazes the post to the right of Maignan. In full injury time, the French goalkeeper miraculously foils a tap-in a meter from Mandragora’s goal and saves him.

Milan, Camarda a historic debut in Serie A

Francesco Camarda is the youngest debuting player in Serie A of all time: the Rossoneri striker, born on 10 March 2008, entered the field in the 83rd minute of Milan-Fiorentina, replacing Jovic, at 15 years 8 months and 15 days. He surpasses Bologna’s Wisdom Amey, who made his Serie A debut on 21 May 2022 in Genoa-Bologna, at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 1 day. In third place are tied (15 years, 9 months and 5 days), Pietro Pellegri (Turin-Genoa 1-0 on 22 December 2016) and Amedeo Amedei (Roma-Fiorentina 2-2 on 1 May 1937).

Milan, Pioli: “Camarda deserved this opportunity”

“Camarda is a good boy and has talent. He deserved this opportunity, we need freshness. He is very young, but very mature. We are all happy”, the words of Stefano Pioli on the Serie A debut of the young Rossoneri striker. The Milan coach looks to Tuesday: Borussia Dortmund arrives at San Siro and needs a victory in the race for the round of 16. “The match against PSG gave us hope again, we play a lot against Dortmund. The boys now know how to prepare for these matches, what atmosphere there will be and what type of performance will be needed. My job will be simplified, also because we have very little time.”

Milan celebrates Camarda’s debut





Camarda, the Serie A League celebrates the debut of the AC Milan striker

You know when you’re dreaming that the whole stadium is screaming your name and you’re making that exact face? 💭

All true, Francesco, enjoy it. 👏#MilanFiorentina pic.twitter.com/A7HuOahZQI — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) November 25, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter

