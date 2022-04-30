Theo Hernandez, the player’s pit bull still in trouble: attacked a man and denounces Theo

The pitbull of the jewel of the Milan Theo Hernandez he got into trouble again. After killing a little dog a short time ago, the “beast” managed to escape once again from the villa of the French defender and attacked a man, making him fall and causing him 30 days of prognosis for bruises And fractures. The victim of the accident, a resident of Guanzate in the province of Como, waited some time before presenting complaint.

The episode, report today The Province of Comodates back to last March 27, but the presentation of the lawsuit by lawyers Carlo Cioppa, Stefano Goldstein And Manuela Frigerio who look after the interests of Lorena Pasin and her husband Eros.

“We are afraid. We never imagined that what had already happened a month earlier could happen again, ”said the lady. “Instead my husband, while he was walking our three dogs in my company, was attacked by pitbull of Mr Theo Hernandez“.

From their tale, the couple were walking with a chihuahua in her arms, and an Australian shepherd and a Spanish galgo on a leash as they passed the footballer’s villa where a car was waiting in front of the gate. “Then I heard screams, I turned around and saw my husband being attacked by pitbull who had come out of the gate of the villa. “It seems that he was pointing to the Australian shepherd who managed to escape, while the husband of the woman who tried to oppose the pitbull was dropped.

