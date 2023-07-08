Home page World

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Split

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush himself died aboard the Titanic voyage. An ex-passenger is now reporting on a strange conversation he once had with him.

Munich – Even weeks after the “Titan” disaster, the reports about the imploded submarine continue. Old recordings and documents as well as reports from eyewitnesses show more and more why the dive to the wreck of the Titanic, which recently cost the lives of five people, supposedly resembled a suicide mission.

Stockton Rush, CEO of the operating company “OceanGate”, who died on board the “Titan” himself, is often the focus of reports about the possible uncertainties that are said to have existed around the submarine for a long time. It was only recently announced that the company would be shut down. Previously, reports surfaced that shed a whole new light on the Titan inventor. And another ex-passenger is now telling about an unusual conversation he had with Rush.

OceanGate CEO Rush died in Titan submarine An ex-passenger now tells of a “strange” conversation he had with him. © dpa/The Seattle Times/AP | Greg Gilbert / dpa / PA Media | Oceangate Expeditions (archive images)

Ex-passenger of the “Titan” reports of “selstamem” conversation with CEO Stockton Rush

Brian Weed himself was already on board the “Titan” during a test drive. The experienced cameraman shoots adventure documentaries and is therefore familiar with extreme situations. At the time, he was working for the Discovery Channel on the TV show Expedition Unknown, boarding the submarine in Puget Sound, Washington State, in May 2021. Inventor Stockton Rush sat in the capsule with him.

The dive was a “precursor” to a trip to Titanic planned for the documentary show later in the year, Weed told the news site insider at. Shortly after the capsule was closed, the cameraman asked Rush what would happen if you suddenly had to ascend due to an emergency, but were nowhere near the mother ship. Rush told him they had oxygen on board for “four or five days.” When Weed asked what would happen if the submersible wasn’t found, Rush replied, “Then you’re dead anyway,” a response Weed gave to the insider described as “very strange”.

The pictures of the drama about the Titanic submarine: The last photo of the “Titan” – and the first debris View photo gallery

Cameraman reports ‘great uneasiness’ after meeting with ‘OceanGate’ CEO on ‘Titan’ submarine

Weed went on to say that Rush’s response struck him as “almost like a nihilistic attitude toward life and death in the middle of the ocean.” This “carefree attitude” made him feel insecure from the start. Weed also reported problems with communication and the mechanics on board during this dive. “The whole dive made me very uncomfortable with the idea of ​​diving into the depths of the Titanic wreck with this submersible,” says the filmmaker insider. According to Weed, that’s why he withdrew from the project as a cameraman. And the producers of “Expedition Unknown” canceled the tour to the Titanic wreck planned for later in the summer.

The end of the Titanic’s last voyage is known: The submersible imploded, all occupants died. According to a submarine expert, CEO Rush was previously just lucky that nothing of the sort happened. (han)