ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

Markus Söder presents himself as a climate protector. The Bavarian Prime Minister declared that it was important to him that his children and grandchildren say that he did the right thing.

Munich – Markus Söder * (CSU *) fears failing the younger generation and especially his own children. In an interview with Colorful he explained that in the climate crisis “urgent action is imperative”. The Bavarian Prime Minister also apparently spoke to his own children about the topic: “My children said to me: ‘Papa, if you have responsibility and don’t do what you know is right, then you have yours Job fails. ‘”

Markus Söder (CSU) presents himself as a climate protector and representative of the youth

Markus Söder * wants to prevent this from happening. “I want my children and grandchildren to say later: ‘Our dad didn’t do that badly at the time.’ Those who only live in yesterday have no claim to the future, ”he said in an interview. Söder wants to have recognized how important climate protection is for young people. “I think saving the world is the top priority for young people,” said Söder. Because the world as we know it is losing its face due to climate change, Bavaria, together with Baden-Württemberg, wants to position southern Germany as a role model for environmental and climate protection.

“Then you failed” – Markus Söder wants to prevent his children from accusing him of this. © Peter Kneffel / dpa

Markus Söder has been advocating environmental and climate protection for a long time. But because there are no appropriate measures, the CSU is receiving criticism. The Prime Minister stuck to the 10-H rule, which the Free Voters recently wanted to suspend in order to promote wind power in Bavaria more strongly. The Greens, on the other hand, not only accuse Söder of paying lip service – there are no concrete steps for the near future, Söder’s climate positioning is “hypocritical”, complained the energy and climate protection spokesman for the Green Party, Martin Stümpfig, in an interview Merkur.de*.

Markus Söder emphasizes his popularity and continues to be disappointed

The allegations do not seem to change anything about Söder’s popularity. In one of picture and the poll carried out by the polling institute INSA, the Prime Minister ranks second among the most popular politicians: inside. With 52.6 points, the CSU politician is just behind Angela Merkel (CDU), who leads the ranking with a value of 55.5. Annalena Baerbock (Greens) suffered a relapse from eighth to eleventh place this week.

In an interview with Markus Söder *, Markus Söder * also told us that there is great support among the population Colorful mentioned. He is still disappointed that the Union has chosen Armin Laschet * and not him as candidate for chancellor for the federal election. “I had made the CDU an offer to take responsibility for our country, which received great support from the party’s grassroots and the population. But the CDU board decided differently. ” (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Peter Kneffel / dpa