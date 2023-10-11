Home page politics

Domestic political chaos and war in the Middle East: US military aid for the defense of Ukraine is shaky. The warnings are becoming more dramatic.

Washington/Kiev – What many feared has happened. No more fresh money flows to them from the USA Ukraine, at least for now. In the middle of the Ukrainian counteroffensive Ukraine war the support of Kiev’s largest military donor is shaky.

The aid to Ukraine already approved by the US Parliament has almost been used up. And given unprecedented chaos in the US Congress, it is unclear whether and when Ukraine can expect new money from the US. In addition, the terrorist attack on Israel has also tied up US resources since the weekend. Could this bring Ukraine to ruin?

Zelensky appeals to US Congress: “Then we will lose the war”

As the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky When he recently visited Washington, he urged Congress for further financial aid for his country. According to participants, in one of the rounds behind closed doors he literally said: “If we don’t get the help, we will lose the war.”

His drastic warning became reality within a very short time: A few days ago, the US House of Representatives passed an interim budget until mid-November that, under pressure from the radical wing of the Republican faction, does not contain any aid for Ukraine. At the same time, this radical wing drove the previous chairman of the parliamentary chamber, Kevin McCarthy, out of office.

Until a successor is elected, the congressional chamber is largely at a standstill. It is unclear whether a longer-term budget will be passed by mid-November – and whether it will include new money for Ukraine. One of McCarthy’s possible successors, hardliner Jim Jordan, has already made it known that he is against further support for Ukraine.

Does other allies also support Ukraine? “Time to panic”

Since the beginning of the war, the USA has provided huge sums of money for Ukraine: around $44 billion in military aid alone. More than any other country. In addition, there were large amounts of billions for financial and humanitarian aid.

Michael McCord from the Pentagon leadership wrote a concerned letter to Congress at the end of September, listing that there was hardly any of the current Ukraine funding left. Without supplies, Kiev’s military offensive is in danger. McCord also openly warned that allies were “unlikely to sustain” their aid without clear U.S. leadership.

The expert on Russia and Europe at the US think tank CSIS, Max Bergmann, wrote on the platform X (formerly Twitter): “It is really time to panic.” If the US Congress does not approve new Ukraine funds decide, the country is in big trouble. “Many Ukrainians will die.”

Israel now also needs US support – at the expense of Ukraine?

Since the weekend there has also been a… Major attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel another factor of uncertainty. Nobody can currently estimate how the situation in the Middle East will develop and whether Israel may have to ask partners such as the USA for support. If this is necessary, it is not impossible that Ukraine will have to share US support and attention in the future – assuming the fundamental budget dispute is resolved.

Europe cannot compensate for the loss of US aid to Ukraine

In the event of a catastrophe, could the Europeans compensate for the complete loss of US aid? The answer given in Brussels to this question is a resounding no. “Certainly we can do more, but the support of the United States is essential to support Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on the sidelines of a top-level meeting in Spain. Europe “certainly cannot replace the USA”.

It is even unclear whether current plans for new aid can be implemented. In the EU, Russia-friendly Hungary is blocking the provision of 500 million euros for further arms deliveries to Ukraine. On Friday, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban also opposed proposals to make a further 70 billion euros available by the end of 2027.

After the election in Slovakia, the winner Robert Fico could take a similar course to Orban. Fico had announced before the election that he wanted to end the arms aid, which was unpopular with the population, and only help Ukraine with civilian goods. Poland also recently announcedto limit arms deliveries to Ukraine to contracts that have already been concluded.

When it comes to Ukraine, Scholz always oriented himself towards the USA – will he continue to do so?

If the USA were to fail, the focus would primarily be on Germany – as the EU country with the strongest economy and number two among the donor countries. Germany’s arms aid to Ukraine cost 5.2 billion euros until September. This is only a fraction of what the US has achieved. But that is not the only reason why an American withdrawal from military aid would be difficult to cope with from a German perspective.

Since the Russian invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has always emphasized that Western allies act together. When making his own decisions about weapons of new quality, he always took his cue from the Americans. On the other hand, there is also a promise to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. It is therefore difficult to imagine that German aid could be stopped completely overnight.

Ukraine can continue to rely on help from Great Britain

The British government, which is one of Kiev’s biggest supporters, has so far shown no signs of tapering off its aid. At the European summit in Granada, Spain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized that his country would continue to provide consistent support to Ukraine.

Great Britain has promised Ukraine military aid worth around 2.7 billion euros this year. Nevertheless, the British options are limited, as security policy expert David Blagden from the University of Exeter told the dpa. London passed on a large part of its stocks. However, production cannot simply be ramped up without the political will to bear the associated costs.

Ukraine depends on the West’s drip

Ukraine depends on the West’s drip – and has so far financed around half of its national budget through international aid. Ukrainian media put the West’s support so far at more than $170 billion. “The biggest challenge for us is to maintain unity in Europe,” Zelensky said at the EU summit in Spain.

With a view to the “political storm” in the USA, he appealed to Europeans to “reflect on their own strengths”. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the USA would ultimately continue its aid to his country.

Russia hopes that the West will tire in the Ukraine war

The Russian President Wladimir Putin should be following the current situation with satisfaction. Russia hopes for Signs of fatigue in the West in helping Ukraine and praises the “soberness” of politicians in Hungary and Slovakia, for example.

Putin is convinced that Ukraine is only being artificially kept alive by Western billions in aid and arms deliveries. “Imagine if the deliveries end tomorrow, then it will only last a week,” he said last week.

The defense ministers of the NATO countries are likely to try to allay concerns in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels this Wednesday and Thursday (October 12th/13th). The alliance’s official position is to continue supporting Ukraine “as long as necessary.” (dpa)