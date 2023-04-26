Andrea Papi’s girlfriend against those who demonstrated outside the Cesteller and against those who spoke about the death of her boyfriend

The girlfriend of Andrea Papithe runner attacked by the bear Jj4, attacked the animal rights activists who organized a demonstration last Sunday.

Already after the terrible event, the girl had expressed her thoughts and had fought against all those who had claimed that Andrea Papi had gone to look for her. Today you are angry with those who demonstrated outside the Cesteller, where bear Jj4 is currently located, leaving on the ground cigarette butts and plastic sandwiches:

Then throw away the cigarettes and the plastic of your ham sandwich, don’t forget, so you can protect nature well.

The story of the Jj4 bear is causing many discussions. The final decision of the Tar on the fate of the bear is awaited. Meanwhile, animal rights activists are fighting for all the bears to come freed from the Cesteller center.

L’Aidaa, the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment, will send a complaint to the Trento prosecutor’s office, to request that investigations be made within the Cesteller. Here are the statements of the volunteers in a public note:

The Cesteller is not a wildlife center but a prison, where the Papillon bear would be stuffed with drugs to nullify his nature and his intelligence. We ask the public prosecutor’s office to investigate the keeping conditions of the bear, for which we ask for the transfer.

Papillon is the bear M49held in the center for years and escaped and captured twice.

Even the family of Andrea Papi, the mother and father, intervened to express their point of view regarding the shooting down of Jj4.

A mother bear who acted like the animal she is. Now, ending her life represents only one political revenge and they don’t need it. Why shoot down Jj4, not him Andrea will give back. They ask that those responsible, those who have not been able to manage the coexistence of bears and humans, now do assume due responsibility.