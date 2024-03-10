Orban announced Trump's promise not to give money to Kyiv after being elected president

Former US President Donald Trump promised that he would not give a penny to Kyiv after being elected president. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke about this following a meeting with an American politician.

The politician said that Ukraine itself “does not stand on its own feet,” so if the United States, followed by the European Union, stop helping Kyiv with money and weapons, the conflict will end.

If the Americans do not give money, then the Europeans are not able to finance this war themselves, then it will end. Trump said that if he comes back, he won't do it, not a dime. And then this war will end Victor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Even though the former president is no longer in power, the Republican Party is obstructing when Democrats try to fund Ukraine, Orban said.

It was previously reported that Trump met with Orban on Friday, March 8, at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The politicians talked for almost an hour. Their closest employees were also present at the meeting.

Before this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Trump and Orban would discuss resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Hungary is convinced that “peace in Ukraine is thanks to President Trump,” the minister noted.

Related materials:

Orban believes Trump can end conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East

The Hungarian prime minister believes that it would be better for the world for Trump to resume the presidency of the United States. According to the politician, the former head of the White House can end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

President Trump was the president of the world. He was respected in the world and thereby created the conditions for peace. During his presidency there was peace in the Middle East, as well as peace in Ukraine. There wouldn't be a war today either if he were still President of the United States Victor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Orbán said he is proud that Hungary is among the countries that want peace.

Earlier, the Hungarian Prime Minister predicted a settlement of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East if Donald Trump is re-elected President of the United States. According to Orbán, he and the politician agreed that peace would come if “there are world leaders who want peace.”

Related materials:

Orban called on European countries to develop the army and abandon hope in the United States

Orban said that European countries should allocate money for the development of the army and weapons. The politician stressed that European countries should give up relying on the United States, since Washington will not pay their security bills.

He recalled the statement of former US President Donald Trump, who back in 2016 warned about the reluctance to finance European security instead of Europeans.

All European countries must have their own army and equipment, and we must be able to defend our own country or contribute to the overall military capabilities in the alliance Victor OrbanPrime Minister of Hungary

On February 11, Trump announced plans to encourage Russian attacks on NATO countries that do not fulfill their financial obligations within the bloc.

Former national security adviser to the ex-president John Bolton said that Donald Trump is serious about the US leaving the North Atlantic Alliance if he is re-elected.

Such statements have caused concern in European capitals. A number of alliance diplomats called on Europe to prepare for a scenario in which the United States leaves the military-political bloc.