Then Gregory, the UK judges do not back down on their no to the transfer. The extubation procedure is scheduled for Monday, November 13

THE English judges do not retreat from the line taken and reinforce the verdict already expressed in recent days. The appeal of parents to let the little Indi is transferred to Italy – where the Pro Vita e Famiglia association is following developments – was not accepted. There were two requests on the table: to allow the detachment of the machine at home on the one hand, and on the other to allow the child to be moved to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

«Appeal rejected – writes the family’s lawyer Simone Pillon – The new deadline for the disconnection of life support is set for Monday. “In the meantime we are working on other paths.” One of the paths is the one traced by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who wrote ‘urgently to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom, asking the two countries to officially collaborate to facilitate Indi’s transfer to Rome pursuant to Hague Convention». Talking about it is a note from Christian Concern, British organization that is supporting the little girl’s parents.

According to what is learned – Open reports – in the letter the prime minister refers to the protection of minors, in particular Article 32 paragraph 1 letter b, which states that «upon a reasoned request from the Central Authority or another competent authority of a Contracting State with which the minor has a close connection, the Central Authority of the Contracting State in which the minor has his habitual residence and in which he is located” may “ask the competent authority of your State to examine the opportunity to adopt measures aimed at protecting the person or property of the minor».

The protocol of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome «involves the application of a stent to the outflow of the right ventricle for the management of the cardiological condition and experimental treatments for D2,L2 hydroxyglutaric aciduria (phenylbutyrate therapy, citrate therapy and ketogenic diet)».

