From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The Bundestag will soon be discussing the traffic light budget. Will the coalition be able to get through it? Lindner has now denied that he is looking for reasons for new elections.

Berlin – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) does not see the continued existence of the traffic light coalition as being in acute danger, despite the fierce budget dispute. The dispute over missing billions has not changed “the nature of cooperation,” he told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group. “It is not only today that there are fundamental political differences that are discussed respectfully,” he added.

Lindner rejected the impression that he was gathering reasons for new elections. “If everyone respects the constitution, the provisions of the coalition agreement and the basic beliefs of the coalition partners, then no one needs to worry,” he said. Lindner had previously commissioned an expert review of the 2025 budget planning. According to the Finance Ministry’s assessment, this has resulted in constitutional risks.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) does not currently see the traffic light coalition as being at risk. © IMAGO/Wolfgang Schmidt

New dispute between the traffic light coalition over the 2025 federal budget

In recent days, the traffic light coalition’s dispute over the 2025 budget has flared up again. The background to this are plans to reduce the financing gap in the budget by a total of eight billion euros.

Lindner commissioned the report because of legal and economic concerns. The report confirmed the concerns in part, but also showed ways to implement at least some of the measures. Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) want to reach an agreement on this and bring about a cabinet decision by mid-August. Olaf Scholz, however, insisted on calling his rushing finance minister back from vacation.

Draft budget: FDP sees savings potential in social budget and development aid

Lindner now stressed that the draft budget will be submitted to the Bundestag as planned in mid-August. He expects it to be passed as planned at the end of November.

Until then, many open questions will still need to be answered. The bottom line is that there is a financial gap of five billion euros. “This can be solved with good will,” said Lindner. Regarding the possible areas in which savings could be made, he said that it was no secret that the FDP “sees further potential” in the social budget and in development aid. The FDP rejects tax increases or a weakening of the debt brake.

CDU politician calls for postponement of budget discussions: Traffic light timetable is unrealistic

The deputy chairman of the Union faction, Mathias Middelberg, considers the timetable for the budget discussions in the Bundestag to be questionable. The discussions on the budget for 2025, scheduled for September, should be postponed if the traffic light politicians do not present an “honest plan” in time, the CDU politician told the German Press Agency.

Lindner’s assumption that only a funding gap of five billion euros would have to be closed was “far from reality,” criticised Middelberg. In fact, of the 17 billion euros that had been earmarked in the previous planning as so-called global spending cuts, at least 13.4 billion euros would still have to be financed. And even that was a very optimistic calculation. The CSU had also previously accused Scholz of having “completely lost touch with reality”.

Budget planning 2025: Significantly higher expenditure cuts and increasing outflows of funds burden budget

Middelberg said that in previous budget years, spending cuts of between one and two percent had been planned. This time, however, they were significantly higher. He accused Lindner of being far too optimistic in his planning. For example, additional tax revenues of six billion euros were set aside on the basis of a “growth initiative” agreed by the SPD, Greens and FDP. It is questionable which of the measures formulated in the initiative will actually be implemented and whether they will then generate the corresponding growth.

The 45 billion euros planned for the citizens’ allowance are too low. In view of the gloomy economic outlook and rising unemployment, expenditure in the range of 50 to 55 billion euros is more likely. (dpa/jal)