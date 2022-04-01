There is a “panic” atmosphere in the event industry, says entrepreneur Tymo Dijkstra (42), who supplies food trucks and bar containers at festivals with his company Piepers & Rund. Dijkstra is looking forward to the upcoming festival season, but the industry is still struggling with the consequences of the corona crisis, he says. Many companies were kept alive by government regulations such as the Emergency Measure Bridging Employment (NOW), the Compensation for Fixed Expenses (TVL) and the deferral of tax payments. That will stop on April 1.

It is a logical moment: the Netherlands is open again, shops and catering are often running at full capacity again. According to the cabinet the support measures disrupt economic dynamics and potentially keep businesses afloat that are not viable. The reopening of companies partly closes the financial gap left behind by the aid freeze. At the same time, many entrepreneurs have high debts. Some have doubts about new investments.

Dijkstra has incurred a “significant backlog” with the tax authorities, about 70,000 euros. “In a normal situation we might pay that off in one go, but that won’t work now. How soon, depends on the season that we are going to run. In the winter months we also have to live on the money we earn in the summer.”

He is considering paying off half in one lump sum and paying the other half over five years.

Dijkstra quietly hopes for a cancellation of the tax debt or support for a bridging period. “The tax authorities are understanding, but I think we earn more after the season has been canceled time and again.”

Prepayments

The festival season will start in April, but Dijkstra will not receive the first payments until May. April will therefore be a “difficult month”, which he would have liked to bridge with one more month of support. “Fortunately, there are clients who think along with us about possible advance payments. But not everyone is that lucky.”

Although his season is already fully booked, Dijkstra thinks it is too risky to make new investments at the moment. While it is actually necessary: ​​in August last year a fire destroyed the shed in which his belongings were stored. “There were also the smashed burgers. It was one big barbecue.” Three food trucks were also lost. Dijkstra has since bought one new truck.

Now it’s time to make money, instead of getting into debt Tymo Dijkstra business owner

His doubts about investing are partly due to the uncertainty of the past two years. “Every time we thought we could do it again, and every time everything was canceled again. How can I assume that won’t happen again and I’m doing all my investments for nothing?”

He could use an extra van and a refrigerated truck – together about 15,000 euros – but postpones that for a while. “We could apply for a loan for that, but then you only put yourself deeper into debt. Now is the time to make money, instead of going into debt.”

Moreover, says Dijkstra, his equity is now negative after two years of standing still. “In 2019, we managed things well financially. We had been frugal, invested a lot and built up a large equity capital. That has all evaporated.”

Debts also ran high for Bregje Mols (30), owner of vegetable restaurant Focus Foodbar in Tilburg. That is no reason for hesitation: “If I have the choice between paying off now or investing now, I choose to invest.”

She wants a new awning for the terrace, a cash register system for outside and new chairs for inside. “I had already incurred quite a bit of debt when I opened my restaurant two and a half years ago. A few thousand euros more or less doesn’t scare me.”

second case

Mols has a debt of approximately 19,000 euros left over from the corona period. Repayment may be made in phases over a period of five years. “It makes a big difference that you can spread it out over those years. Furthermore, I have no mortgage and no children, which offers some financial freedom.”

Without government support, the restaurant would certainly have gone bankrupt, says Mols, but now that it is running again, the support is no longer necessary. “We don’t make a big profit, but the bills can be paid.”

What will have to wait is the second case she wants to open. “I’m looking around a bit, but first we have to get this back on track.”

The same goes for Richard Lopes Mendes, owner of the Rotterdam clothing store Clan de Banlieue. He is thinking of opening a new business – more precisely: “I am thinking of opening a hundred stores” – but implementation of that plan will also take some time. “Everything in due time. We have to get back to the old level first.”

He is also waiting a while for the recovery to start with other expansion plans, such as attracting more staff. In two weeks he will present a new collection. “That will be a crucial moment in the recovery: the start of a new season.”

He doesn’t find it exciting. “We know our consumer well. We have also been able to reach them online for the past two years. Hopefully that will become even more, now that customers can touch clothes again.”

Lopes Mendes does not dare to estimate when the old level will be reached again, but hopes that the new collection will ensure full stores. “We are in a place where people don’t just pass by, you really have to know us. Tourists often visit us, and that will now increase again.”

Dijkstra from Piepers & Rund is not yet thinking about growth. In fact, he wants to take it easy this year. “I think it’s all quite exciting, so we’re going to enter quietly. One or two festivals a weekend, instead of three or four.” This year he will be at Woo Hah!, Defqon and Mysteryland with his food truck and bar containers.

Type of growth spurt

Unlike Mols and Dijkstra, Lopes Mendes received no government support. When the coronavirus broke out, Clan de Banlieue was in the midst of “some kind of growth spurt” – the result of “the hard work we had done in the period just before corona”. With the lockdowns, growth stagnated, “while it would otherwise have continued”.

Because the company received more income than in previous years, it was not entitled to corona schemes. “Unjustly,” says Lopes Mendes. “We also had to close the stores.”

Like Dijkstra, Lopes Mendes has little confidence that the reopening of all companies is a lasting thing. “We are open, which is nice. But I’ll have to see if it stays that way all winter long.”

If not, Lopes Mendes always has the option of selling online. Mols and Dijkstra do not have that option. Dijkstra: “If things go wrong again, I will stop.”