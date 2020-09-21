Kareena was 11 when Saif and Amrita were getting married. In the year 1991, Kareena also reached there as a guest in her wedding to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. It is said that Kareena Kapoor was around 11 years old then.

Saif told Kareena – Thank you son It is said that when Kareena came to congratulate Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on the wedding stage, Saif said to Kareena in response – Thank you son.

She has said Saif’s wedding proposal twice The two met during the shooting of a film ‘Tashan’ in 2008. Kareena had also rejected her proposal twice before saying yes to Saif.

Saif Ali Khan proposed to Kareena once in a while In a chat show, Kareena also told some things about it. In fact, Saif had proposed to Kareena twice in Paris. For the first time, Kareena was proposed by Saif Ali Khan in a bar. Saif proposed while saying, “I think we should get married.”

Father Mansoor Ali Khan proposed in this city He then proposed to Karina again at Notre-Dam Church. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore was also proposed by Mansoor Ali Khan in this city.

It wasn’t completely from Kareena’s side Then Kareena had said- I don’t know why I don’t know you. However, it was not completely, but it meant something like – I want to know you more. However, Kareena today considers her decision one of the best.

Amrita Singh’s reaction to this marriage happening to Kareena The stories of these relationships also changed with the times and the clarinet of Saif and Kareena’s marriage rang in the year 2012. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had told how Amrita Singh’s reaction was to this marriage to Kareena. Sara told what her mother Amrita wanted on the occasion of marriage.

Amrita ordered Best Lehenga on Saif and Kareena’s wedding Sara had told that her mother had ordered the best lehenga for Saif and Kareena at her wedding. Sara had told that her mother had told Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla over the phone – Saif is going to get married and I want Sara to be in the most beautiful lehenga.

Amrita was also busy with the preparations for this wedding Sara had also told that before Saif and Kareena’s marriage, their mother Amrita took them along to get the jewelery from the locker and she was worried about which jhumka would suit her the most.

Kareena is going to be a mother again soon Kareena Kapoor is leading her happy married life. Bebo is going to be a mother soon. On social media, he told that in February 2021, he will become a mother again. Before this, he has a son Taimur, who is quite popular among the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Kareena has listened to her heart for what she has done in life. Be it work or marriage. Kareena is almost 10 years younger to Saif Ali Khan and the two got married in 2012. However, Kareena did not prepare for this wedding so easily.