The investigation into ex-US President Donald Trump is not only about fines, but also about prison sentences. That could tempt Trump to take unusual steps, says a confidante.

New York, USA – Donald Trump could blame his children to avoid jail time. At least that’s what Michael Cohen, the former lawyer and close confidante of Donald Trump, thinks in an interview with MSNBC, a US news broadcaster.

Investigations against Donald Trump are ongoing by the prosecutor in New York and the district attorney in Manhattan. In both cases, Trump faces not only fines but also prison sentences because the investigations are criminal in nature. “Trump fears first of all of losing his empire and his money, and second of prison. To avoid that, he will blame Ivanka, Eric, Don Junior or even me, ”said Cohen in an interview.

Allen Weisselberg, the financial administrator from the Trump empire, is also currently under pressure. In the interview, Cohen describes that Weisselberg was the one who had access to all financial transactions around Donald Trump’s inner circle. “If Donald, Ivanka or Eric’s tax records were on the table, the doors were closed. Only Weisselberg and the accountant had access. “

As is customary in the USA, the investigators are now trying to put pressure on those who know it and possibly those who are culpable. If they are threatened with imprisonment themselves, they unpack – that is the strategy. So will Weisselberg confirm the allegations against Donald Trump? Or will he risk going to jail himself for possible evidence against himself? What if his sons, Barry and Jack – both work for the Trump empire – are targeted by investigators? Cohen also speculates about this in the interview.

Cohen believes he can say that Weisselberg will choose to testify against Trump. “If they come to him with the full power of the state, then he will not have the financial means to take up this fight,” he prophesies.

The allegations against Trump are tax evasion and mispricing of real estate in order to obtain credit. How focus.de reports, one of the controversial financial practices is that Trump paid private schools for Weisselberg’s children in order to manipulate his company’s wage costs.

Trump will in any case continue his strategy and say: “It wasn’t me.” It is particularly difficult to prove anything to him because he has hardly given any written instructions. “He didn’t write any emails, no text messages, he actually never wrote anything, except on Twitter,” says Cohen. In case of doubt, Trump could put the blame on others and plead ignorance himself – unless others testify against him. (kat)