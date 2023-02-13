Stanley H. (51) is a slim man with straight black hair. He wears rimless glasses. H. is suspected of assault and threats against his ex-partner, then his girlfriend. But he himself claims to have done nothing wrong. “It’s all a lie,” he says in a high-pitched voice.

“What did happen then?” asks the police judge in the courtroom in Utrecht, “because the police were at your door.”

The ex-partner of the suspect, who is also in court, has reported a threat with a knife after one of the assaults. How is that exactly, the chairman wants to know. At a rapid pace, the suspect says: “I called her upstairs to have sex with me. She was very slow and difficult because she didn’t want to.” He shrugs. “Well, not then.”

He continues. That he saw a tissue on the floor of the bedroom when she was already downstairs. And that when he picked it up he saw the knife under the bed. It was there, he says, “as protection against burglars.” But he also used it for his twelve fruit trees.

He took the knife because he saw dust on the cover, “I’m allergic to that. I wanted to clean it.” And then? “I was on the third step from the top when I called her name. Just like that, she started screaming and ran away, holding our baby.” H. understood nothing of it. And their daughter, who was tinkering downstairs, didn’t understand it either, according to him: “Where did mom go?” She is said to have said.

The chairman quotes from the victim’s statement. “I saw him walking down with something glittering. He came at me with a knife.” H. thinks she couldn’t see what he had in his hands at all, because he was still far away.

“How big is that knife?” asks the chairman. The suspect holds his hands about forty centimeters apart. “It has a sawn edge and was encased in a black cover.”

The chairman presents the suspect with other accusations. That his ex claims that he has kicked and beaten and threatened her with death in the past.

According to the suspect, his ex-girlfriend made up all the abuse because he did not want to marry in community of property. They were together for seven years, and have three young children. They have now been separated for three years. “These accusations are means of coercion to force me to get married. There were no problems at all in the house,” says H. viciously.

The victim is sitting in the back of the room with her brother-in-law and lawyer. She stares blankly ahead. She uses her right to speak and reads a letter. She has a completely different view of their relationship. He has “mistreated and humiliated” her all this time, she says. “You didn’t even let me see my own family.” The victim fled with the three children to her sister and brother-in-law in another city. “Since then things have been going very well with the children. They have blossomed, sleep very well again and are no longer anxious. I myself have been treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.”

“That’s so mean,” replies Stanley H. “I bought diamonds and fancy clothes for the kids. She’s getting emotional to piss me off!”

According to the public prosecutor, the two had an “unhealthy relationship” and there is a lot of supporting evidence for the abuses that H. is suspected of. The neighbor thought that the reporter often made a frightened impression. The sister has sometimes seen bruises on her. The victim’s lawyer emphasizes that the therapy that the woman has undergone was dominated by the domestic violence that the man was guilty of, according to her.

But no pictures were ever taken of the bruises. And there is no photo of the knife in the file either. That is why there is insufficient evidence in the file to impose a sentence, says the judge.

Stanley H. is acquitted. The declarant leaves the room with a straight face.

Process participants

Judge: EJW Verhaagh Public Prosecutor: D. Toonen Lawyer: M. Stam