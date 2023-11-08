Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

The Union criticizes Chancellor Scholz’s asylum policy – according to CDU General Secretary Linnemann, the talks in the Chancellery are “nothing”.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz (SPD) emphasized unity with a view to future asylum policy; the Chancellor even described the results of the migration summit between the federal and state governments as a “historic” agreement. But the Union, which was invited to joint talks several times as part of the “Germany Pact”, is still skeptical.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz initially criticized the results as inadequate and accused Scholz of a lack of willingness to cooperate. Now CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann adds: “I mean, what’s the point if you go to the Chancellery every week, maybe you get a great meal, all well and good, but you don’t get anything? Of course we are ready to continue discussions, but something has to be done,” he said on Wednesday on the “Welt” broadcaster.

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz (r.) speaks with general secretary Carsten Linnemann at the CDU federal party conference. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Results of the migration summit: Incentives for asylum seekers should be drastically reduced

Linnemann called for a paradigm shift, “so that only people come to us who already have a positive asylum decision” – Scholz “should have told his SPD that too”. The CDU General Secretary further explained that “under these circumstances” one could no longer speak to the Chancellor. To do this, he “has to respond to our suggestions, otherwise he will have to do the thing on his own”.

Scholz and the heads of government of the 16 countries reached an agreement on the night of Tuesday (November 7th) after months of dispute about the distribution of refugee costs and agreed on measures to reduce irregular migration to Germany. From next year onwards, the federal government will pay an annual flat rate of 7,500 euros for each first-time asylum seeker, rather than an annual total of currently around 3.7 billion euros. The states had asked for 10,500, the federal government had offered 5,000, so they met roughly in the middle.

The aim is to reduce incentives for asylum seekers. In the future, they should also receive at least part of their services as credit on a payment card. This is intended to reduce cash transfers back home. State benefits will also be cut. In the future, asylum seekers should receive basic assistance for not just 18, but 36 months before an increase occurs. The federal government initially only wants to examine further measures. This includes asylum procedures outside Europe, which the Union now sees as a key recipe for success in curbing immigration. The problem: Countries along the escape routes that are willing to carry out these procedures must be found.

Despite invitation from Scholz: “Germany pact” on migration “done” for Merz

Scholz and Merz met twice before the federal-state summit to discuss the topic. After the Chancellor offered the opposition a “Germany Pact” to modernize the country two months ago, the Union repeatedly made it clear that its primary concern was to curb immigration. It remains to be seen whether there will be another conversation. Scholz said he would like the compromise found to be supplemented by an agreement between the federal government and the Union.

However, he refused to set up a joint working group between the government and the Union to control immigration. “In my opinion, the German pact on migration is now over,” said Friedrich Merz. The opposition leader “does not see any willingness on the part of the Chancellor at the moment to substantially continue the discussions with us.”

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Pro Asyl calls the resolutions a “political kick to the bottom” – the Greens are cautious

After the summit, there were also some who thought the decisions went too far. Pro Asyl called the planned social cuts “shameful”. It is nothing but a “political kick to the bottom”. “The experiences of the last few years have shown that such laws generally do not lead to more deportations, but that the deportations actually only become more brutal,” said spokeswoman Wiebke Judith, describing the planned tightening of the rules in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

The Green Youth also agreed: “The planned tightening of asylum laws is a catastrophe and is part of the shift to the right in migration policy,” said the co-head of the Green youth organization, Katharina Stolla.

The leadership of the Green Party was also very reserved on this point. Parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge said there was no scientific evidence that people come to Germany because of social benefits. “We as the Green parliamentary group also believe that this is a theory that is put forward again and again, but which is not tenable.” (nak/dpa)