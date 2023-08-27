Home page World

From: Eva Burghardt

In Bad Münstereifel in North Rhine-Westphalia, a man tricked a 19-year-old salesman and stole several thousand euros.

Bad Münstereifel – The man allegedly only wanted to look at the 50 euro bills once. Then he disappeared with a wad of cash. On August 19, an unknown person fraudulently stole several thousand euros from a beverage store in Euskirchen (NRW).

Bad Münstereifel in NRW: Unknown stole several thousand euros by trick

According to the police report, two men entered a drinks market on Kölner Strasse in Bad Münstereifel at around 5:22 p.m. One of them went straight to the cash register in the market and spoke to the 19-year-old salesman. He is a collector, looking for a 50-euro note with a certain embossing and wants to exchange it for his own 50-euro note.

The clerk gave the man all the 50 euro bills that were in the register so he could examine them for embossing. But when the man got the bills, he didn’t study them closely, but fled the market with the other man. According to the police, the stranger was able to steal several thousand euros in this way. (ebu)