The acting president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, ordered this Wednesday the dismissal of the Minister of Agriculture, Water, Livestock and Fisheries, Antonio Luengo, because his election as a senator is incompatible with a position on the Governing Council.

The dismissal is published one day before the constitution of the Cortes, scheduled for this Thursday, August 17, when Luengo will take office as a senator for the Region.

After the dismissal of Luengo, his powers pass to the Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, who will be in charge of Agriculture provisionally from the moment it was published in the Official Gazette of the Region this Wednesday.

At the beginning of this month, the regional government assured that Luengo would continue to lead Agriculture until he took office as a senator and they have rushed the deadlines.

Yes, the candidate Luis Alberto Marín resigned before going on the lists to Congress, who until then was Minister of Economy and Finance since he could not be elected if he held a position in the regional government.

However, in the case of the Senate, it is not a cause of ineligibility to be on the list, so the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, continued in office until the eve of his inauguration.

The Executive of López Miras does not plan to replace the two councilors who will occupy positions in the Cortes because, according to sources from San Esteban, substitutions do not proceed in an acting government. Hence the importance of unblocking the situation as soon as possible, they pointed out.

To this day, Murcia is the only autonomous community that has not been able to form a government after the elections on May 28.

This month the lists in the regional Assembly have run with the resignations of Luis Alberto Marín and Francisco Lucas, the two numbers one of PP and PSOE to Congress, respectively. In their place, María Luisa Ramón (PP) and María Dolores Martínez Pay (PSOE) have entered, who will not be able to take office as regional deputies until the next plenary session of the Assembly. However, it is not clear that this will be held because if there is no investiture on September 7, the Assembly will be dissolved and new elections will be called.