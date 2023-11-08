“Italy is truly the last hope for my daughter Indi. Don’t pull the plug now.” Thus Dean, the father of Indi Gregory, the 8-month-old English girl suffering from a very serious mitochondrial degenerative disease. The man, in an interview with ‘Repubblica’, talks about the case in which today, at 3pm Italian time, the English judge Robert Peel could once again decide to end the little girl’s existence “for his best interest”.

Dean, 37, and his wife Claire, 35, prevented doctors from doing so days ago. This time, despite Italy’s intervention and the citizenship granted to Indi to have her transferred to the Bambino Gesù in Rome, they could pull the plug on the little girl hospitalized at the Queen Medical Center in Nottingham.

The 37-year-old, in the interview, says he still has hope of saving Indi “but – he states – we are experiencing tragic moments. Yesterday the court asked us how we want our daughter to die: in hospital, in hospice or at home. We asked at home and a revision of the palliative care protocol that accelerates his death. But the British health system and the courts want to deny us this too.” So have Indi’s hopes of a transfer to Italy vanished? “Not yet. That is a separate trial for which negotiations are also underway at a political level. Or perhaps the judge will rule in this sense. We don’t know.”

Is Italy the last hope? “Yes – she replies – and we don’t know how to thank your country, Prime Minister Meloni and the Italians. You are wonderful. I wish our prime minister had the same courage”. Have you heard from Meloni? She asks the reporter “Not yet, but I know you have my phone number.” Dean Gregory then criticizes the British system: “It’s crazy and merciless, which makes me ashamed of being British. In court, as a parent, you have no rights. The whole system is against you. We don’t wish what we’re going through on anyone.” And again: “We know well that Indi cannot be cured. But there is the case of an American child who, with the same syndrome, is still alive at 9 years old. Even Indi, with the right treatment in Italy, could still live months or maybe years.”