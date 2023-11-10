“Appeal rejected” for Indi Gregory. The “deadline” on the detachment of the machines has been postponed “until Monday. In the meantime we are working on other routes”. Simone Pillon, a lawyer who follows the little girl’s family in Italy, announced it on

No UK judges to transfer to Italy

There were two requests on the table: to allow the detachment of the machines at home on the one hand, and on the other to allow the child to be moved to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. “The parents’ appeal was rejected and the appeal to the Hague Convention for his transfer to Italy was denied”: so Pro Vita & Famiglia on X.

“The obstinacy of the English judges in wanting to put an end to the life of this little fighter, despite the contrary medical opinion of the Bambino Gesù hospital” in Rome, “is something simply satanic”, added the Pro Vita & Famiglia association.

Meloni: “Transfer it to Italy based on the Hague convention”

“The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has written urgently to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom, requesting that the two countries officially collaborate to facilitate Indi’s transfer to Rome under the Hague Convention. Prime Minister Meloni wrote to Alex Chalk illustrating the urgent request presented yesterday” by the Italian consul in Manchester in his capacity as guardianship judge of Indi to the High Court of the United Kingdom. Appeal asking Judge Robert Peel to cede jurisdiction of the case under the 1996 Hague Convention. This is what was reported by Christian Concern, the British organization that is supporting the little girl’s parents in their battle. The request was reportedly made yesterday.

In the long letter addressed to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom “in order to raise awareness among the English judicial authorities”, Meloni asks to make it possible for the 8-month-old little girl “to be able to access the health protocol of a pediatric hospital in our country”. The letter aims to unblock the situation “in good time so that India can access this possibility, in the spirit of collaboration that has always distinguished the two countries”.

The Prime Minister, in making her appeal for the transfer of little Indi, refers, in particular, to Article 32 of the Hague Convention, which provides that, “upon a reasoned request from the Central Authority or another competent authority of a Contracting State with which the minor has a close connection, the Central Authority of the Contracting State in which the minor has his habitual residence and in which he is located” may, “either directly or through public authorities or other bodies”, ” provide a report on the situation of the minor; ask the competent authority of your State to examine the opportunity to adopt measures aimed at protecting the person or property of the minor”.

Mantovano: “It’s not a log”

“It is alive, it reacts, it is vital, it is not a trunk”, stated the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, speaking of Indi Gregory, as part of the Forum ‘Kidnapped Europe: where to find it again’, promoted by the Initiative Foundation Europe, underway in Stresa (Verbania).

“If it’s not worth fighting these battles, what is worth doing and committing to? – he said – We have all seen the video of little Indi while she squeezes the finger of the person in front of her with her little hand: she is alive, she reacts, it is vital, it is not a trunk.” “Of course she is a seriously disabled person, who has a serious, very serious illness which however deserves to be treated and not stopped by disconnecting the machines – added Mantovano – I don’t know who spoke about therapeutic obstinacy and what data he had for an evaluation of this type, the Our assessment is that every human life must be placed at the center of everyone’s attention.”