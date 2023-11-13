“We did everything we could, everything possible. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. Have a safe trip, little Indi”, writes Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on

Salvini: “A prayer for her”

Even the deputy prime minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini underlined how “the Italian government did its utmost, offering to treat her in our country, unfortunately without success”, after stating that the little girl’s death was “news that we would never have wanted light”. He then added: “A moving prayer for her and a sincere hug to her parents.”

“The words of father Dean are striking and make us reflect,” continued the Minister of Infrastructure. ‘My daughter is dead, my life ended at 1.45 am. The national health service and the courts have not only taken away her possibility of live, but they also took away her dignity to die in her home. They managed to take Indi’s body and dignity, but they will never be able to take her soul. I knew she was special from the day she was born, they tried to get rid of her without anyone knowing but Claire and I made sure she would be remembered forever'”, we read in the post, which reports the words of Indi Gregory’s father.