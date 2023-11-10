“It’s alive, it reacts, it’s vital, it’s not a log.” Thus the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, speaking about Indi Gregory, as part of the Forum ‘Kidnapped Europe: where to find it again’, promoted by the Europa Initiative Foundation, underway in Stresa (Verbania).

“If it’s not worth fighting these battles, what is worth doing and committing to? – he said – We have all seen the video of little Indi while she squeezes the finger of the person in front of her with her little hand: she is alive, she reacts, it is vital, it is not a trunk.” “Of course she is a seriously disabled person, who has a serious, very serious illness which however deserves to be treated and not stopped by disconnecting the machines – added Mantovano – I don’t know who spoke about therapeutic obstinacy and what data he had for an evaluation of this type, the Our assessment is that every human life must be placed at the center of everyone’s attention.”

“The decision on Indi Gregory” is expected “at 5.30pm”, wrote Simone Pillon, lawyer who follows the Gregory family, on ‘X’.

“Now let’s see” what the final sentence will be in Indi Gregory’s case. “We have given citizenship to the little girl. Let’s see what the English Court decides. However, we are ready to welcome her to Italy”, highlighted the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, for her part.