The decision came in a flash after the English High Court ordered the suspension of vital treatments. The little girl, suffering from a rare mitochondrial DNA disease, can now be transferred to Baby Jesus

During a lightning CDM, the Government granted Italian citizenship to Indi Gregory, an 8-month-old English girl suffering from a rare mitochondrial disease, for which the High Court of London had ordered the suspension of vital treatments from 3pm today , despite requests from the child’s family to transfer her to Italy to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. “Today begins a new path for Indi, heartfelt thanks to the Government and Italy for citizenship in Indi”, the little girl’s family told Adnkronos Salute through the lawyer Simone Pillon.

Indi is suffering from a rare mitochondrial DNA disease and hospitalized at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, United Kingdom. Her parents are fighting against the health authorities to take her to Italy, to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome which has given the OK.

This afternoon the deadline set by the English authorities for shutting down the machines that keep her alive expires. In fact, the Gregory family lost their appeal to the English Court of Appeal to allow little Indi to be brought to Italy. Now Italian citizenship could change the cards on the table – that’s the hope – and give the family a chance to transfer Indi to the palliative care and rehabilitation center of the Capitoline pediatric hospital.