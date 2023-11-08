Then Gregory, an English judge orders a stop to vital treatments from tomorrow. The family announces an appeal

A British judge has ordered a stop to vital treatments for Indi Gregory, the terminally ill newborn to whom the Meloni government had granted Italian citizenship. Judge Robert Peel said that life support for the 8-month-old baby will be removed from 2pm (3pm Italian time) tomorrow, Thursday 9 November. A decision that removes the possibility that the little girl could be transferred to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, which had agreed to admit her. The family, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, will appeal.

According to the opinion of British doctors, it is now impossible to cure the little girl from the very rare degenerative genetic disease she suffers from, which causes the failure of all her muscles to develop. The judge rejected the request to transfer her to Rome, after the Italian government’s decision to grant citizenship to the little girl.

The English Supreme Court had already ordered the “pulling of the plug” for Indi, based on the criterion of the best interests of the minor. According to the judges, the continuation of therapy in the face of an incurable disease would only result in unnecessary suffering for the little girl, without the possibility of recovery.

