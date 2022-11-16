A red Jaguar XKR-S has appeared on Marktplaats and it makes you very greedy.

Some Jaguars require you to be quite old minded (or just old), but there are also Jaguars that appeal to all ages. A beautiful F-Type, that makes everyone greedy. Or how about a Jaguar XKR-S?

There was of course a fat version of XK before in the form of the XKR, but that was still a gentlemen’s car. With the XKR-S, they thought ‘fuck it’ at Jaguar and built a car that was just wonderfully raunchy.

With a supercharged V8 that sent 550 hp and 680 Nm to the rear wheels, it was actually a British muscle car. Driving away with smoking tires is not the way it is, but in this Jag it is very easy.

The appearance also fits perfectly with the muscle car character of this car. The XKR already had four exhausts, but the XKR-S adds a thick spoiler and an aggressive front bumper. And the sound is anything but civilized.

In the Netherlands, the Jaguar XKR-S is an extremely rare appearance, because there are only eight pieces of the coupé on yellow plates. And only two of them are in red. So you really have something special in the Netherlands. And Italian Racing Red looks damn good on it.

One of these two red XKR-S Coupés is now standing marketplace, which is good news for anyone who gets greedy about this too. For €66,950 this brutal Brit can be yours.

