Emotional love story in England: A couple reunited there after breaking off their engagement 60 years ago.

Stevenage – Stevenage is a small English town about an hour’s drive north of London. About a month ago, on February 11, an extraordinary wedding took place in the town: a couple said yes after 60 years ago they broke up the first wedding and lost sight of each other.

The couple told the British newspaper the sad and at the same time heartwarming story in March Daily Mail. Jeanette Steer, now 78, and 79-year-old Len Allbrighton actually wanted to get married in 1963. According to her account, the two met and fell in love during their training as nurses. Her plan was then to build a life together in Australia.

But initially nothing came of Jeanette and Len's plans for the future. While Len was pursuing his lifelong dream of moving to Australia, Jeanette, then 18, had to ask her parents' permission to marry. In view of the legal situation at the time, she was not yet allowed to make the decision to marry at her age.

After 60 years apart, the couple celebrated their wedding in England. (Iconic image) © Stefanie Aumiller/Imago

In 1963, her parents not only forbade Jeanette from getting married, but also from emigrating to her boyfriend. A letter from Jeanette reached the then 18-year-old Len in Australia, in which she broke off the engagement because of her parents. The couple then went their own way. While Len, according to his own statement to the Daily Mail on the property that he originally bought for himself and Jeanette, started another family and had three children with his wife, Jeanette also started her own family in England.

After 60 years: couple from England still married after decades of separation

It wasn’t until 2015 that their paths would find their way back together when Len and his wife split up and Len moved back to England. The then 71-year-old then wanted to see how his childhood sweetheart was doing and whether she remembered him. He found her address on a list in the Newport library. “I was discouraged because I didn’t know how she would react or if I would even see her. I went on the spur of the moment. It wasn’t easy to find the place, but I made it,” he told the newspaper.

Jeanette, who was still married in 2015, did not recognize him at first. “I almost died when I realized he was standing by my fence,” she said. At first it stayed that way until Jeanette’s husband died two years later. The couple then reunited until they finally got married last month, accompanied by their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “We fell in love again. We read poetry and exchanged rings – I got emotional reading mine. I was overwhelmed by my love for her.’” (nz)

