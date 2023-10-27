The family of the Israeli-Dutch boy Ofir Engel, kidnapped by the militant Palestinian movement Hamas, is torn between hope and fear. On Monday it seemed that 50 hostages with dual passports or non-Israeli passports would be released, but on Thursday Hamas announced again that 50 had been killed. No news has been confirmed.
