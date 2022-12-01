Collaborations between video game properties and theme parks are not uncommon, since several collaborations have been made in Japan such as Super Mario Bros. and the next of Pokemon with Universal Studios. And now it seems that sony You don’t want to be left behind, so Uncharted will have its own attraction in a PortAventura World.

This site is an amusement park located in Spain, which has a symbiosis between roller coasters, but also with water slides that mixes the best of two worlds. Not much is mentioned about how the final design of the structure will be, but the official announcement tells us that it will be based mostly on the movie released this year.

This is the description given about the attraction:

In 2023, the world’s first Uncharted dark ride roller coaster arrives at PortAventura World. A unique multidimensional walk. Are you ready for an unexpected adventure?

Also, Freak Planet shared some of the foundations of the construction:

🚧 Today’s photos of the works of the new roller coaster of #PortAventura. The spike is here, man’s best friend 🐶 and I suffered a déjà vu from when they started putting up the bat-top hat supports. pic.twitter.com/8iE4h5VgWO —Freak Planet (@FreakPlanetBlog) November 27, 2022

For now, it is said that it will be available at some point in the 2023.

via: VGC

Editor’s note: It will be very interesting to see this finished attraction. The only negative is how far it will be for those who are not from Europe.