Theme on Cecchettin, a girl finds the courage and writes: “I feel like her”. Saved by her boyfriend

A theme in class saves a 16 year old girl from Latin victim of rape. The teacher had assigned a task on the case of Giulia Cecchettin, killed by her boyfriend. So the young student managed to find the courage to tell her story and allowed it to the teacher to act against the aggressor, his partner. The student – reports Il Messaggero – had actually written on the topic of feeling like Giulia Cecchettin. His too executioner it was the boy with whom she had a relationship. That had stopped in October, but he was now stalking her. The class test thus suddenly made people aware of the girl's situation family and teachers. Also of the fact that the boy, that he had not accepted the end of the relationshiphe had it forced into sexual intercourse.

But also – continues Il Messaggero – that he controlled his movements and the stalked on Whatsapp. At that point, the teachers took action and made a psychologist available to the girl as well as informing her family. Even that of the boy, since the two attend the same school. Now he is accused of having subjected the girl to physical and psychological violence until October 10th. The Formia police also found a video on his mobile phone showing the sexual violence. Now it was towards the young man a precautionary measure was issued: the obligation to stay at home. The 16-year-old accused, through his lawyer, denied most of the charges. Claiming that the two had been “house engaged” since April 2022 and that his it had been simple jealousy.