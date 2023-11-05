Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/11/2023 – 16:57

The essay theme for the National High School Exam (Enem) 2023 brings to light a structural issue in Brazilian society: women who take care of family members, children, partners and the home and who often have double or triple daily shifts with no option of choice and without remuneration or recognition. For writing teachers interviewed by Brazil Agency, the theme follows the line of previous themes, drawing attention to a social issue. Despite this, it can be quite challenging for exam candidates.

O This year’s essay theme is “Challenges for tackling the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”.

Upon reading the theme, Portuguese language and text production teacher at Mopi school Tatiana Nunes Camara celebrated: “I loved it. I think it’s very interesting because we, women, really have so many jobs and we don’t get any recognition. There are so many women with so many working hours inside and outside the home,” she says.

According to the teacher, the theme is current and is also in line with recent events this year. One of them is the release and box office success of the film Barbie. The film discusses the patriarchal organization of society in contrast to Barbie’s world, where women occupy centrality and leadership positions. The film, according to the teacher, can serve as a repertoire for writing the text.

Furthermore, the Brazilian government announced this year the creation of a working group for the elaboration of the National Care Policy. The policy is aimed at those who care for children, teenagers, people with disabilities or other limitations, work mostly carried out by women. According to the group, women dedicate an average of 22 hours per week to unpaid care work within their own homes (twice as much as men).

“I think that students who studied, who followed the news and this entire trajectory of topics are well prepared and will be able to do it,” says Camara. One of the mistakes that students can make is, according to the teacher, questioning whether this work is invisible or even if it is work. “[O candidato] You will have to be careful to understand that the theme focuses on the invisibility of care work. In other words, it is not to question whether or not it is invisible. He is invisible. It has to start from the fact that Inep is already saying that it is invisible”.

Students also need to prepare an intervention proposal, that is, what needs to be done to find a solution to the issue. “We can think about tax subsidies for companies to hire women, about public investment in public daycare centers, because many mothers are unable to work because they have no one to leave their children with, and about the creation of laws that guarantee subsidies to these women whose work often involves it is almost never recognized”, he says.

For Portuguese language teacher Noslen Borges, from the Clube do Noslen platform, the theme follows the line of previous editions of the test. “I think it comes within the history of Enem, which works with Brazilian problems, focusing on groups left aside. This is part of the structure of Enem,” he says.

According to him, more than a pertinent discussion, it has been a reality for many years not only in Brazil, but throughout the world. “Certainly this invisible work is a pertinent and profound topic, but I don’t know how much teenagers can discuss it. And that this topic does not just remain in Enem, but that this discussion comes to society”, he adds.

According to the teacher, students should seek to qualify the discussion. Citing films and books and situations in which this happens can be ways to qualify the text. Regarding the intervention proposal, he says that one way is to propose the creation of laws so that this work becomes invisible and that people receive support and even grants for these activities.

The writing teacher at the Descomplica study platform Roberta Panza says that it is important for candidates to stick to what is being asked in the test. One way is to discuss in the text why it is so difficult to combat the invisibility of this work. “It is very important that students understand the power of the word coping. We are talking about combat from one perspective. We have to reflect on why it is so difficult to combat the invisibility of this type of work”, he explains.

According to Panza, the topic draws attention not only to a gender perspective, as it is work mostly carried out by women, but also to a racial perspective, as it is often black women who carry out these activities. Another point to take into consideration is that historically this type of work is relegated to women, but domestic tasks can be done by everyone who lives in the house. “It’s a risk to associate it only with women”, says the professor.

She also points out as one of the problems that can be included in the text the fact that changes could be made through laws, but the laws are mostly made by men, who are the majority in the legislative houses. According to data from the Chamber of Deputies, women occupy 17.7% of the seats in the House.

Enem 2023

Enem 2023 participants take language, writing and humanities tests this Sunday. Next Sunday (12), candidates will take the natural sciences and mathematics tests. In total, there are 180 questions, 45 from each area of ​​knowledge.

The National High School Examination assesses students’ academic performance at the end of basic education. Enem is the main gateway to higher education in Brazil, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), the University for All Program (Prouni) and the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The grade can also be used to enter universities abroad.

Canal Educação broadcasts the program Caiu no Enem this Sunday, with the live participation of teachers who will analyze the main questions that appeared in the test, from 8pm to 10pm. The first hour of the program will also be shown on TV Brasil and stations from the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), from 8 pm to 9 pm. Rádio Nacional will retransmit the entire program to listeners, starting at 8pm. The public can participate by sending questions and comments to the Canal Educação profiles on social media @canaleducacaobr and using the hashtag #CaiuNoEnem.