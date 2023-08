12:05 Sanitary napkins in a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon. © Joseph Eid, AFP

For decades studies of menstrual products have been performed with water or saline. However, for the first time, researchers at the University of Oregon looked at the possibilities of improving women’s sexual and reproductive health through real blood. This in order to prevent diseases such as menorrhagia or heavy menstrual bleeding and obtain greater precision of the woman’s body.