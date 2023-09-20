It has been a year since the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the morality police for wearing her veil incorrectly. After this, Iranian women have decided to take to the streets for their rights and freedom over their bodies. However, the authorities have increased repression against women and many are now threatened by a bill being studied in Parliament. United Nations experts consider this proposal as ‘Gender Apartheid’.

