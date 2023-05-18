





According to surveys, almost 60% of the population in Spain would be in favor of regulating surrogacy, however, it is considered a violation of human rights. Surrogacy is not legal in Spain, which is why Spanish families turn to women in other countries to have children. One of these countries is Ukraine, before the invasion about 2,500 babies were born a year through this method. But with the outbreak of the war, the lives of these women changed.