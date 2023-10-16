





12:19 Them Today © France 24

According to the OAS, in Latin America there are at least 58 million peasant women, but their rights are constantly violated by gender inequalities, systemic poverty in rural areas and even the climate crisis, which threatens their livelihood. Despite everything, there are many women who refuse to leave the field. In this edition of Ellas Hoy and in commemoration of the International Day of Rural Women, we analyze the situation of rural women in the region.