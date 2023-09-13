The decriminalization of abortion in Mexico is a historic decision in the defense of women’s sexual and reproductive rights. The Supreme Court of Justice argued that voluntary interruption will not be judged and there will be no criminalization against the medical personnel who practice it. Although the ruling does not affect the local prohibitions that exist in 20 states, it does imply modifying the Federal Penal Code to eliminate the crime of abortion in the country.

