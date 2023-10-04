It’s over! It is the slogan in support of the cause of the players of the Spanish soccer team, champions of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After a non-consensual kiss from the now former president of the federation, Luis Rubiales, rejection has been unleashed against the episodes of harassment and abuse that women suffer every day. #SeAcabó has evolved in a few weeks to cover other causes against sexist violence and for many it could be the next step to #MeToo.

