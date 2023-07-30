Paris 2024 marks a milestone in the fight for women athletes. For the first time in the history of the competition, gender parity is met in the participation of athletes. And some disciplines such as cycling will apply the same levels of demand in the tests regardless of gender. However, other aspects such as female parity in the membership of the Olympic Committee and a prohibitionist regulation of trans women in various disciplines, remain at the center of the debate.

