It is a widespread practice among migrant women on their way to the United States: use a long-acting contraceptive to avoid getting pregnant in case of rape. According to Doctors Without Borders, between January and September 2022, 17,000 women sought professional care in Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala, but only 51 of them were treated as cases of sexual violence. Most do not report for fear of reprisals from both illegal groups and state agents.

