Facebook and Instagram could review their nudity policy and reverse the ban on showing nipples on their platforms. After a decade of activism and criticism, championed by the movement known as #Freethenipple, Meta’s advisory board made up of academics, politicians and journalists recognized that current policy impedes the right to expression of women, trans and non-binary people and recommended a new regulation that respects international human rights standards.

