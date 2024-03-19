In this broadcast of Ellas Hoy we analyze the local and international repercussions of France's decision to include the guaranteed freedom of voluntary interruption of pregnancy in the Constitution. We also traveled to Argentina, where thousands of women denounced President Javier Milei's attacks on the feminist movement during the March 8 demonstrations. In addition, we pass through India and take stock of the gender violence that plagues the country, which continues to top the list of the most dangerous for women.

The repeal of Roe v. Wade in the United States generated an “expansive wave throughout the world and also in France that shows the risks that women face,” says Fernanda Vanegas, advocacy director of the NGO Global Center for Reproductive Rights.

Vanegas refers to the ruling that protected the right to abortion throughout the United States since 1973 and that the Supreme Court of Justice annulled in June 2022. After the decision, feminist movements in France—and in other parts of the world—mobilized to protect this reproductive right from the “highest level” of legislation. Therefore, Vanegas assures, bringing it to the Magna Carta is a step that transcends the symbolic.

This is why this constitutional reform was included, so that access to abortion remains at the top of the regulatory pyramid.

The step taken by France comes when other European countries take measures to limit the right to abortion. This is the case of Poland, which in 2020 limited abortion to cases where the life or health of the pregnant person is in danger or when the pregnancy is a consequence of rape or incest.

Protesters hold banners reading “abortion is a fundamental right” in front of the Eiffel Tower as they participate in a rally calling for the Constitution to protect the right to abortion, in Paris, on July 2, 2022. AFP – CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

In this context, Paris has set a precedent that is already seen as a path to follow by countries like Spain, where parties like Sumar have already proposed including the right to terminate pregnancy in the Constitution.

The echoes of the French decision also sound in Latin America. The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, expressed the hope that his country could take an initiative like this. The example of France becomes key to protecting the right to abortion in a changing and contrasting region.

“We are in a region of contrasts, a region where there are very restrictive regulations, as in countries like El Salvador, as in Honduras, as in Nicaragua; there are other countries with wonderful victories, such as Colombia, Argentina and Mexico,” says Vanegas.

Precisely in Argentina, thousands of women took to the streets on March 8 to denounce the accusations made by President Javier Milei against the feminist movement. The president has attacked abortion and many women expressed concern about a possible setback in terms of reproductive rights.