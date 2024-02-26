Human rights organizations in Ecuador report that more than half of the femicides in the country are committed in the context of confrontations between criminal gangs. In this edition of Ellas Hoy, we speak with Geraldina Guerra, president of the ALDEA Foundation, who denounces the systematic use of women as “war spoils” and to mark territory between gangs. The victims, largely between 15 and 30 years old, suffer torture and humiliation before being murdered.

