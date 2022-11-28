Every November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Gender Violence is commemorated, a crime that affects one in three women in the world. Recently, the UN has made a call to stop this scourge, which leaves a woman or girl murdered by a family member every 11 minutes. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk about femicide, a crime about which little information is found and is frequently misclassified, mainly in Latin America.

