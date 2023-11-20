The Ellas Hoy team was in Lima talking with the participants of the IDEA 2023 Forum, which this year chose among 91 candidates for 2 feminist initiatives that will use technology to defend reproductive rights in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this program we talk with one of the winners, Lucero Cuba, CEO of Chakakuna, the organization that created the chatbot Diana, an artificial intelligence that promises to protect women and girls victims of the criminalization of abortion.

