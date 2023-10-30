





12:15 Them Today © France 24

Recently, the Supreme Court of Colombia ordered to expand maternity leaves to also cover trans and non-binary people. Maternity leave in Colombian law is expressed with terms such as ‘worker’, ‘mother’ and ‘woman’, words that omit other people with the capacity to gestate. With this decision, the highest court also ratifies that motherhood must involve a network of care for all children and thus recognize them as subjects of law.