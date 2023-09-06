





12:04 FILE – Demonstrators representing women victims of forced sterilization during the government of Alberto Fujimori, protest in front of the Superior Court of Justice in Lima, Peru, Monday, December 9, 2019. More than 2,000 women have filed formal complaints for having been forcibly sterilized as part of a program created by then-President Alberto Fujimori to drastically reduce the birth rate in Peru. © AFP – Cris Bouroncle

The death of Celia Ramos, in the government of Alberto Fujimori, evidenced the policy of forced sterilizations against vulnerable populations. Her tubes were tied without her consent and she died after a medical complication in 1997. After 16 years, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights heeds the call of the victims who for years have demanded Justice and reparation and will judge Peru for these crimes against humanity.