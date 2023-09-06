First modification:
The death of Celia Ramos, in the government of Alberto Fujimori, evidenced the policy of forced sterilizations against vulnerable populations. Her tubes were tied without her consent and she died after a medical complication in 1997. After 16 years, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights heeds the call of the victims who for years have demanded Justice and reparation and will judge Peru for these crimes against humanity.
