





12:43 A Palestinian woman reacts to the bodies of those killed after Israeli bombings in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. © Said Khatib – AFP

The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which left 1,400 dead, and then the Israeli Army’s aerial bombardments on the Gaza Strip shocked the entire world. Thousands of dead, injured and displaced people are registered in the Palestinian enclave, amid the attacks by the troops of the Jewish-majority country. In addition, 240 hostages are being held by Hamas, including children. Both sides have paid a high price and peace has never seemed so inaccessible in the Middle East. The majority of fatalities from the ongoing conflict are women, children and older adults. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk about what it means to be a woman in the Gaza Strip in the midst of war.