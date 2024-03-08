





12:51 March 8: How do wars cut short the lives of women? © France 24

In this special broadcast on International Women's Rights Day we focus on how armed conflicts change their lives. Many women suffer the loss of their loved ones, others are forced to flee their countries of origin and many more leave their jobs to dedicate themselves to humanitarian work. We take a tour of the world through stories prepared by our correspondents from the Occupied West Bank and Israel through Lebanon, Ukraine and Argentina.