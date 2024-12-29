The gala Innocent, innocent Every December 28th, he leaves thousands of euros collected and countless jokes on well-known faces of Spanish news, among them, many athletes on the occasion of April Fool’s Day. This year, The victims were Carolina MarínOlympic champion in Rio 2016 and three-time badminton world champion, and Tony Nadalformer coach of Rafa Nadal.

The plight for the player from Huelva has begun with the arrival of a couple at the doors of her house who He claimed to have rented the athlete’s residence in Madrid. “I bought this house seven years ago, it’s impossible,” she said, with a look of surprise when she saw the rental contract valid for the next month, after payment of 730 euros.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about. Anyway, this house, for 730 euros… is impossible,” Marín continued, becoming even more surprised when she heard the couple’s response. “What if we pay you a little more?”the man asked, explaining that he ran a circus and they had a show planned in the capital. “Wouldn’t you let us stay for one night, at least?”the woman pointed out, while Carolina could only remember that this was her house.

Then, the madness has begun, with magician, clown and Municipal Police joining the performance and the proposal to turn the seven-time European champion into the great star of the circus. “I have nothing else to do but be in a circus,” she commented, while warning the clown of his more than likely anger if he threw a pie at her.

And the best was still missing: the agents discovering that her friend’s name was on the rental contract just before revealing, already with a shocked Carolina, that she had been the victim of an innocent act.

Something similar has happened to Toni Nadal, who his love for animals has played tricks on him. This time, the joke started with the arrival at a cafeteria of a woman and her pet, a dog of the same breed as the former trainer. “You are Rafa Nadal’s uncle. I take my hat off, because Rafa’s thing is priceless and that was thanks to you,” the woman told him, while he thanked her for her words and smiled.

Things began to go wrong when the dog’s owner received a harsh voice message from her daughter, in which she asked her to return the animal. “My daughter has gone crazy and wants to take it away from mewants to take him to a pound because he says I no longer pay attention to the grandchildren. “She has made up a story that her son is sick and that he needs the dog for company,” said the distraught woman, before offer the dog for adoption to Toni Nadal.

“You’re going to think I’m crazy, I prefer that you keep it. Couldn’t you keep it? The thing is that he is going to take her to a kennel and I prefer that you have her,” he said, while the Spaniard received the news with a big smile. “We are going to do an adoption paper, in case my daughter comes (…) Who is going to educate her better than you, who have educated Rafa?“he insisted, going so far as to sign a napkin as an adoption document.





And then, the matter has exploded: the woman’s daughter has arrived at the cafeteria. Toni’s reaction? Come out in defense of women. “I don’t understand how you leave it to her, if the dog is yours. The waiter played a game with her, he recognized her, he recognized the dog… which means that the dog has always come with her,” pointed out Nadal, who when he was starting to get angry, he received a paper doll that marked him as innocent of the day.